Sunnyvale auto shop offering free oil changes to Santa Clara County frontline workers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., (KRON) — An auto shop in Sunnyvale is showing their appreciation for local Santa Clara County frontline workers by offering them free oil changes.

SpeeDee Oil Change and Auto Service is offering 1,000 free car oil changes to first responders, healthcare workers and grocery store workers living in Santa Clara County as a way to thank them for their sacrifices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are risking their well being for the broader good whether it is feeding us, taking care of elderly, or working in the medical area,” owner Michael Hickam said. “I appreciate their dedication to show up everyday. More specifically, the efforts of medical personnel, they are critical to the survival of my business.”

SpeeDee Oil Change and Auto Service located on 695 West Homestead Road in Sunnyvale.

The auto shop lunched a community GoFundMe fundraiser on April 26 to help fund the oil changes as all labor costs will be donated by the shop.

Despite being hit hard by the pandemic and forced to make significant changes , the auto shop has been able to remain open.

“The state-wide stay at home order is an important and necessary sacrifice we are all making right now to curb the spread of this disease. We have been hit hard by the shutdown,” Hickam said.

“One of my commitments is to stay afloat for my employees. We are a tight community and I have responsibilities to them that I want to fulfill … I want to hire them back.”

The offer for a free oil change is open to all Santa Clara County frontline workers and just need a current photo and work ID.

Hickam tells KRON4 the shop will be offering the free oil changes as long as funds are available and hopes this can turn into a permanent benefit for frontline workers moving forward.

