SF Supervisor Dean Preston and UC Berkley researchers deliver 500 bottles of hand sanitizer to MUNI operators

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — San Francisco District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston and UC Berkeley researchers partner to deliver 500 bottles of hand sanitizer to MUNI operators early Monday morning. A group of volunteers helped deliver hand sanitizers in an effort to assist in the city’s response to COVID-19.

“During this public health crisis, we must protect our essential workers, and that includes MUNI operators” said Preston. “For all of the MUNI operators who are bravely providing essential services, the least we can do is ensure they have basic protective supplies on the job.”

Since the start of the outbreak President of Transit Workers Union 250A Roger Marenco has urged the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to protect operators and its passengers.

“If the city is requiring essential workers to come to work and provide essential services, then we need to be issued essential protective equipment,” Marenco said.

Supervisor Preston’s office and UC Berkeley researchers have been working together to help deliver hand sanitizer to people who need it the most since the start of sheltering-in-place orders.

Abrar Abidi and Yvonne Hao, researchers from UC Berkeley’s Department of Molecular and Cell Biology reached out Supervisor Preston’s office with a goal to help Bay Area residents.

“Our goal is to make and distribute hand sanitizer to every homeless person, every MUNI operator, every jail inmate, every senior home, and every frontline healthcare worker in the Bay,” said Yvonne Hao.

The group has been able to deliver approximately 200 gallons of hand sanitizer to homeless shelters, county jails and MUNI operators in San Francisco.

“We are extremely grateful for the district 5 team stepping up to support our Muni Operators,” said Marenco.

Out at dawn delivering 500 bottles of hand sanitizer to MUNI operators. Thanks for all you do ⁦@Local250A⁩ We appreciate you. pic.twitter.com/GhMJ7kyjbp — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) April 13, 2020

