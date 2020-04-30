Union City company adapts during pandemic to deliver food to residents

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Chefs Warehouse in Union City adapted their company to deliver food to people’s homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bruce Luong, the Executive VP of Chefs Warehouse, tells KRONon the company normally delivers food to restaurants, universities, and hotels across Northern California.

When the coronavirus shelter in place order was issued, most of the places they were delivering to had to shut down.

Three weeks ago, the company decided to shift to providing food directly to residents.

He tells KRONon the company is now providing food to anyone who places an order online.

The company will delivery items like high quality meat and seafood and certain dry goods.

Residents can place orders on their website.

