Union City Indian Food Catering Company Offers Free Meals To Community

UNION CITY, Calif., (KRON) — A local Union City Indian cuisine catering company is helping feed its community during the shelter-in-place orders by offering free meals.

Raja Sweets and Indian Cuisine in Union City is offering its community residents free to-go food during the pandemic. Union City, Fremont, Newark and Hayward seniors, students and families in need can get free food everyday until the shelter-in-place orders are lifted.

The restaurant is located at 31853 Alvarado Boulevard in Union City. Free to-go meals will be given out everyday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.