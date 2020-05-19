Virtual job fair to connect Bay Area tech workers with job opportunities in Pittsburgh

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — A nonprofit organization is connecting Bay Area tech workers to job opportunities through a virtual job fair.

One America Works, a nonprofit that helps bridge the divide between high-growth Silicon Valley companies and emerging tech hubs across the United States is hosting its first virtual job fair on May 21.

The online event will be the first in a series of virtual job fairs One America will be holding where it will bring 15 of the top technology employers in Pittsburgh to help fill more than 60 available jobs.

“With tens of thousands of tech workers displaced due to the global pandemic and the embrace of a new work-from-anywhere culture, tech companies and tech workers are looking for new ways to operate and innovate,” founder of One America Patrick McKenna said.

“We are seeing an opportunity for regional technology companies located across the Heartland to attract highly skilled technology talent to cities like Pittsburgh.”

The event will go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. pacific time as participants will be assigned specific time slots to met with companies one-on-one.

One America Works is helping facilitate connections between high-growth companies looking to expand and emerging regions throughout the country that provide high-quality talent.

The organization launched a successful 2019 pilot program in Pittsburgh where more than 250 jobs were created and helped fill nearly 80 positions over six months.

Employers attending the virtual fair to hire Pittsburgh-based talent are: