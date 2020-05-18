Volunteers help thousands of people a week through food distribution program

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif., (KRON) — A group of volunteers are delivering food and essential items to thousands of people in need a week living in Monterey County through community food distribution program.

Todd Sondgroth founder of nonprofit The Change of Heart Foundation and a group of nearly 100 volunteers are delivering food and essential items like diapers and baby formula directly to over 5,000 people a week.

“From the beginning, I wanted to make it as easy as possible for people who need help, to get help,” Sondgroth said. “Many other programs require people to go online, fill out a survey, etc. to qualify. For our program, there are no conditions, all I need is an address. “

With community help Sondgroth helps assisting 800 households, eight low-income senior centers and 15 different community organizations throughout their community.

Anybody in the area is needing assistance with food or basic living supplies can text Sondgroth at 831-905-0482 to have essential items delivered directly to your doorstep.

“Currently, we have suppliers such as Taylor Farms, Raley’s, Troia Foods and more who supply us with the bulk of the product that we distribute, and we use our fundraising money to accommodate special requests,” Sondgroth said.

Sondgroth tells KRON4 he receives about 10-20 calls a day and about 50 texts asking for some sort of assistance from people within in the community.

As sheltering-in-place orders continue to be put in place community partnerships have made it possible to help those most in need within the community.

“For me, the bigger picture is really about building community around the idea that we can all come together, despite our differences, and lift up our neighbors and community members,” Sondgroth said.

” It’s been really cool seeing people from all walks of life step up to meet the moment and do so with grace, compassion, and love… three things I really try to center our entire effort around.”

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized? Click here to submit them to be a KRON4 Hero.