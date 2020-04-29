Volunteers provide free to-go meals to help feed local community in Marin County

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., (KRON) — The San Rafael Elks Kitchen Cares Project is assisting to help feed those who need it the most by providing free meals to their local community.

In the wake of COVID-19, San Rafael’s Elk Lodge 1108 volunteers and the Elks National Foundation Grant funds is providing 150 to-go meals to the St. Vincent De Paul’s Society of Marin County.

Elizabeth Dunne (right) and Elks Kitchen Cares Project Team Leader Dee Wagner.

The Elks Kitchen Cares Project has three to four volunteers cooking and prepping meals to serve the community Monday to Thursday at their lodge kitchen with the help of Project Team Leader Dee Wagner.

The project is currently funded to provide 2,500 lunches with the help of the Elks National Foundation Grant and Elks Lodge 1108 trustee funds for as long the need in Marin County continues.

Each meal includes:

Wholesome Burritos – made with flour tortillas, chicken in tomato sauce with garlic and herbs, spinach rice with vegetables (spinach, onions, carrots, celery and vegetables from the lodges own garden), seasoned black beans and salsa

Home baked Chocolate Brownies

Apple

Bottle of water

St. Vincent De Paul’s Society of Marin County’s free dinning room in San Rafael was forced to switch their operations and close its doors because of COVID-19 restrictions.

With the help of San Rafael’s Elk Lodge 1108 and other partnerships with community organizations have assisted to help provide take out meals to over 250 people daily in the community.

To learn more how you can make a donation to help feed the community click here.

One meal costs $2 with all donations going towards continuing to provide free meals for Saint Vincent De Paul’s Society of Marin County.