Wag Hotels in Redwood City offers discount to first responders for daycare, boarding

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Cats and dogs in Redwood City are missing their owners who are first responders and continue to work on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, Wag Hotels is here to help!

Wag Hotels in Redwood City is offering a 50% discount to first responders for daycare and boarding for their furry friends.

After receiving inquiries from first responders, the local business is proud offer this discount to show their appreciation.

From now until April 30, Wag Hotels offer is available for health professionals, firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement and military personnel.

Thank you to all the first responders for taking care of the Bay Area and thank you to Wag Hotels for taking care of their pets!

Watch the live Wag Cam to see how much fun your pet is having: WAG CAM.

