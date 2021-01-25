Body Beautiful

“This company is different than any company I've ever worked for. I encourage everybody that I know to come work for Clark. I wake up every day, and I'm excited to go work with my second family."~Tacie Donati, Clark Pest Control Employee

Since 1950, Clark Pest Control has made the lives of people throughout California – and now northwestern Nevada – pest-free, worry-free and just plain better. We have a long tradition of pride that started with our founding by two WWII vets shortly after their return from war – and has since fostered our growth to be the largest pest control company in the West and one of the biggest in the country. We maintain excellence in everything we do, from our first point of contact with our customers, through their customized pest control and lawn care treatments, and then into a watchful continuing care program.