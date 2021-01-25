Mommy Makeovers continue to be the most frequently requested and most dramatic body changing plastic surgery combinations. Today’s San Francisco Plastic Surgery Blog video provides details about the procedures. This Body Beautiful segment discusses the specifics regarding the latest in Breast Enhancement and Tummy Tightening procedures, and is illustrated with multiple Mommy Makeover before and after pictures.

Mommy Makeover Breast Enhancement

The Mommy Makeover combo has two halves. The upper half rejuvenates the breasts. Breast Augmentation is the workhorse for Breast Enhancement because the breasts normally shrink after pregnancy. Breast Implants are used to replace the volume lost after cessation of breastfeeding.

If the breasts droop after pregnancy or weight loss, a Breast Lift may also be needed to reshape saggy breasts and elevate the nipples. About 40% of the time, a combination of Breast Augmentation and Breast Lift (Mastopexy Augmentation) is required for the most aesthetic results.

Mommy Makeover Tummy Enhancement

The lower half of the Mommy Makeover focuses on the belly. The Tummy Tuck is the workhorse of abdominal rejuvenation. Abdominoplasty tightens the muscles which are the foundation of a flat belly. Tummy Tucks also remove excess skin and fat from the lower abdomen. The result is a tighter, flatter abdomen that fits more smoothly into clothes.

Alternatives to a Tummy Tuck are available when the extent of abdominal repair needed is minimal. Mini Tummy Tucks and Liposuction may be options if your belly is close to your ideal. Liposuction is also combined with the full Tummy Tuck to remove disproportionate waist and lower back bulges.

Mommy Makeover Consultations