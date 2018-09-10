KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers lose first game of season
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz: the 49ers lost, the Browns lost, and Serena Williams makes headlines again.
Jimmy G threw a beautiful touchdown pass and proved promising in the 49ers' first game of the season, but they still lost.
That left it to the Browns to end an epic losing streak without winning.
Now the WTA and the US Tennis Association admit what happened to Serena Williams over the weekend was not fair.
- MOVIE STAR BURT REYNOLDS DIES AT 82
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BEATS, VIOLENTLY RAPES HOMELESS WOMAN IN FRESNO
- POLICE RAID HOME OF COUPLE WHO RAISED $400K FOR HOMELESS MAN