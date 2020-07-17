KRON4 Morning Buzz: 15 women accuse Washington Redskins staffers of sexual harassment

(AP) – Fifteen women who previously worked for Washington’s NFL organization have alleged sexual harassment and verbal abuse by former scouts and members of owner Daniel Snyder’s inner circle, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

In a statement, the team said it takes issues of employee conduct seriously and added, “While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly.”

Meanwhile, three members of the front office are no longer with the organization, and owner Dan Snyder hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the club’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct. Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed to The Associated Press that the firm had been retained to conduct an independent review.

