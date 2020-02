SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Niners pack up and reflect on the season.

Warriors to trade Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks to the 76ers for second round draft picks.

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry reunite in Brooklyn.

Alex Morgan shares a soccer drill video and shows off her baby bump.

Viola Davis is reported to play Michelle Obama in new Showtime series.

More Keanu Reeves sightings surface as the movie star is in town filming the new Matrix movie.