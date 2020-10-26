SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: A tale of two Patriots post divorce… and Tom Brady saying, “miss me yet?”
Belichick got his butt kicked by the other guy he kicked to the curb: Jimmy Garopollo. Garopollo and the 49ers pounded the Patriots 33-6. While Tommy and Tampa Bay routed the Raiders 45-20.
Latest Stories:
- It’s a boy – a big boy. White rhino born at Disney World
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers beat Patriots
- ‘We are blowing up the precedent’: Dems argue against vote to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee
- 28-year-old dies after being set on fire in SF
- 60,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows