KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers beat Patriots

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: A tale of two Patriots post divorce… and Tom Brady saying, “miss me yet?”

Belichick got his butt kicked by the other guy he kicked to the curb: Jimmy Garopollo. Garopollo and the 49ers pounded the Patriots 33-6. While Tommy and Tampa Bay routed the Raiders 45-20.

Latest Stories: