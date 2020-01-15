KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers’ Bosa crowned NFL Rookie of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the Niners haven’t gotten to the Super Bowl yet, but the player who helped get them this far has already been crowned!

Nick Bosa has been selected as the Pro Football Writers of America Rookie of the Year as well as the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were suspended by the MLB then fired by the Astros for stealing opponents’ pitching signs during their team’s World Series-winning season in 2017.

A’s pitcher Mike Fiers, who was on the Astros’ World Series-winning team, is in the center of the Astros scandal after he was allegedly the first to confirm the Astros used technology to steal signs.

