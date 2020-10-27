SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: San Francisco has weathered the injury storm fairly well. So far they’re 4 and 3… If they want to make the postseason, they have to get these guys healed up fast.
Latest Stories:
- NXIVM head Keith Raniere sentenced on sex-slave charges
- Keeping our traffic cameras clean
- Second stimulus checks: Trump eyes aid deal with direct payments after Election Day
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Home prices rise
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers doing well despite injuries