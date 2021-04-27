KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers draft

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz… Don’t ask the 49ers coach to look into his crystal ball, because you’re not going to like the answer.

Asked if Jimmy Garoppolo will still be on the roster after the draft, coach Kyle Shanahan said the entire team could be dead by Sunday.

“I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday, so I can’t guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday. That goes for all of us,” Shanahan said.



At number three, the 49ers will probably get their pick of Trey Lance, Mac Jones and Justin Fields.