KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers fall to Ravens in heart-stopping game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: If you’re feeling a bit down today and it’s not a holiday hangover, maybe it’s the 49ers loss from Sunday?

It was a heart-stopping game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers. The two teams went toe to toe until the last three seconds when the Ravens field goal locked in a win, 20-17.

Raiders fans were not too happy after another loss this weekend to the Chiefs in Kansas City, 40-9.

The Warriors also lost Sunday night to Orlando Magic, 100-96. The team is now heading to Atlanta to take on the Hawks Monday evening.