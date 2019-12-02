Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers fall to Ravens in heart-stopping game

Morning Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: If you’re feeling a bit down today and it’s not a holiday hangover, maybe it’s the 49ers loss from Sunday?

It was a heart-stopping game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers. The two teams went toe to toe until the last three seconds when the Ravens field goal locked in a win, 20-17. 

Raiders fans were not too happy after another loss this weekend to the Chiefs in Kansas City, 40-9. 

The Warriors also lost Sunday night to Orlando Magic, 100-96. The team is now heading to Atlanta to take on the Hawks Monday evening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News