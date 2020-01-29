KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers get down to business as Super Bowl nears

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the Warriors play a big part in Philadelphia’s tribute to Kobe, Shaq breaks down remembering his old teammate, and the 49ers and Chiefs get down to business as the Super Bowl nears.
Check it all out in the video above.
Latest Stories:
- Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Coronavirus concerns impact markets
- Local artist honors Kobe Bryant with grass mural at East Bay park
- BGB Live: Reid’s air attack or Shanahan’s power ground game?
- Richard Sherman tweets about getting ‘random’ blood tests just days before Super Bowl