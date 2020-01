SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – we’re all about the Niners as the team gears up for the big Super Bowl LIV in just a couple weeks.

The NFC champs went from No. 2 pick in the draft to one of the last two teams standing.

The 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 for the NFC championship on Sunday.

This is the team’s seventh appearance in the Super Bowl.

They’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2.

Latest Stories: