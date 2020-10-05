KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers lose to Eagles

Morning Buzz

by: Josh Dubow, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Mullens missed a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk on his second pass of the game and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on his last one. It was that kind of day for the San Francisco 49ers, who were unable to put together a second straight impressive performance without injured starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Mullens committed three turnovers, including a fumble that set up Philadelphia’s go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and the pick-six that helped seal a 25-20 win for the Eagles.

