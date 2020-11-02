KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers lose to Seahawks with injuries

SEATTLE (AP) — Losing to the Seattle Seahawks was bad enough for the San Francisco 49ers without more injuries pilling up. The 49ers lost 37-27 to the division-leading Seahawks. The 49ers saw starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle and running back Tevin Coleman all leave the game with injuries and not return.

Garoppolo aggravated an ankle injury from earlier in the season. Kittle injured his foot and Coleman injured his knee. The 49ers have little time to recover with a Thursday game against Green Bay on the horizon.

