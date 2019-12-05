KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers on mission to win division

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: The San Francisco 49ers are on a mission to win the division.

The Niners and Seattle Seahawks are neck-to-neck in the NFC West race.

But first, the Red and Gold must face the Saints in New Orleans.

Richard Sherman, Matt Breida, Joe Staley and Dee Ford were practicing Wednesday after injuries raised concerns.

A group of men went coast to coast in 27 hours and 25 minutes — almost an hour and a half faster than the previous record.

The car was a Mercedes with a turbo-charged engine and upgraded exhaust.

They drove up to 193 miles per hour at one point, averaging 103 miles per hour from New York to Los Angeles.

Scouts prevented the group from being pulled over by police.

The Warriors return home Friday after a five-game road trip.

And just in time to see their new 90-foot Christmas tree lit right in front of Chase Center.