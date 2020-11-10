KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers see confusing coronavirus results

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: The 49ers are having coronavirus whiplash after multiple different test results for Kendrick Bourne.
The wide receiver first tested positive last week… only to test negative a couple days later. When the team thought they were in the clear, another positive test came back!
The team is set to play in New Orleans next Sunday.
Latest Stories:
- King Tides to hit Bay Area coastlines
- Indianapolis Zoo welcomes new 6-foot-tall giraffe calf
- Kenosha shooter’s mother tries to deflect blame from her son
- Bay Area counties backtrack after increase in COVID cases
- Ex-Giant Mac Williamson suing Oracle Park operator after injury