KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers see confusing coronavirus results

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: The 49ers are having coronavirus whiplash after multiple different test results for Kendrick Bourne.

The wide receiver first tested positive last week… only to test negative a couple days later. When the team thought they were in the clear, another positive test came back!

The team is set to play in New Orleans next Sunday.

Latest Stories: