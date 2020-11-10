KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers see confusing coronavirus results

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: The 49ers are having coronavirus whiplash after multiple different test results for Kendrick Bourne.

The wide receiver first tested positive last week… only to test negative a couple days later. When the team thought they were in the clear, another positive test came back!

The team is set to play in New Orleans next Sunday.

