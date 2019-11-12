KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers undefeated no more

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the 49ers are undefeated no more, plus a sweet gesture on Jeopardy!

The 49ers suffered a 27-24 loss against the Seahawks Monday night in its first defeat of the season.

The 49ers (8-1) had their chance to win in overtime after Dre Greenlaw intercepted a pass from Wilson at the 4 on the opening drive of the extra session and returned it to the Seattle 49.

The running game was limited to 3.2 yards per carry and the passing game was mostly ineffective, with injured tight end George Kittle sidelined and receiver Emmanuel Sanders leaving in the first quarter with injured ribs.

Garoppolo went 24 of 46 for 248 yards, one touchdown and one interception; he was plagued by several drops from his receivers and bailed out by a few by Seattle defenders as well. Garoppolo was also sacked five times as Jadeveon Clowney and the Seahawks’ front dominated San Francisco even with starting tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey back from injuries.

Garoppolo lost two fumbles on sacks, including one that Clowney returned 10 yards for a score.

Latest News Headlines: