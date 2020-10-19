KRON4 Morning Buzz: 49ers win over Rams

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: The third win is the charm for the 49ers — now 3 and 3.

The 24-16 win over the Rams was a healing game for Garop’s sprained ankle and his wounded pride after his embarrassing loss to the Dolphins. He threw three touchdowns, one to Kittle who pranced into the end zone.

Unfortunately, San Francisco suffered another ankle injury — this time it was Raheem Mostert. We don’t know yet if it will keep him out of the game against the Patriots on Sunday.

Latest Stories: