KRON4 Morning Buzz: A protest and a proposal on the Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – while thousands marched across the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, one man got down on bended knee, but with a different intention.

Quinlin Messenger surprised his girlfriend of five years, Carrie Montgomery, with a proposal right in the middle of the bridge.

Video shows the crowd cheering them on as Carrie says yes and they celebrate their new engagement.

Quinlin and Carrie join KRON4’s Darya Folsom to talk about the greater message behind what happened and what they hope to take away for their future legacy.

