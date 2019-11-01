KRON4 Morning Buzz: A Steph Curry-style Halloween

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Steph Curry gives us an up-close look at his broken hand and shows us how he spent his Halloween.

The Curry family went to infinity and beyond for this year’s Hallowee, with Steph dressing up s as Buzz Lightyear, Ayesha as Gabby Gabby, and their three kiddos dressed up as Jessie, Bo Peep, and Woody.

Steph even showcased his laser pointer talents in a hilarious video shared to social media.

Steph seemed to be on the happier side although he continues to recover from a broken left hand sustained during the Warriors vs. Suns game over the weekend.

He posted a photo of his wrapped-up wrist on Instagram and thanked everyone for their support.

