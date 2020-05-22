KRON4 Morning Buzz: A very Steph Curry quarantine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grapple the world, many Americans remain under lockdown due to stay-at-home restrictions, some of which have been eased by local governors.

Here in the Bay Area, many continue to stay home, while on occasion venturing outdoors for some daily exercise or errands with proper social distancing.

Some days can get boring, and what better way to stay entertained and engaged than getting some positive messages of encouragement by Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry?

Curry started a new v-log series on his YouTube channel showing his activities during quarantine – and they’re hilarious!

From taking out the trash like the rest of us, to singing karaoke with his kiddos and even changing little Canon’s diapers, Curry gives you a glimpse into his life during quarantine.

Check it out in the video above.

