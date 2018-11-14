KRON4 Morning Buzz: About that fight between Draymond and KD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Trending on today's KRON4 Morning Buzz -- what did Draymond say to KD that got Green kicked off the team for a game? Mum's the word... or ponytail -- that's how Klay tried to kill the story.
The Warriors beat the Hawks last night and Draymond Green was suspended for fighting with Kevin Durant.
We all saw what happened on the court when Draymond didn't pass the ball to Durant.
But what did he say when they were arguing on the bench?
As soon as we got wind that the argument continued in to the locker room, and that maybe it was more about KD's impending free agency, the questions kept coming.
Was KD surprised when Green got suspended?
"I was just focused on the game. I didn't really care either way. I was just focused on coming out here and finishing this back to back off," he responded.
Media beatings will stop when the two make up -- remember the good times!
