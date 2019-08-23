KRON4 Morning Buzz: Actors who look just like their real-life counterparts

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – these actors went through complete transformations to become their characters, so who would play Darya and James?

The latest movie getting Oscar buzz is “The Report,” which stars Annette Bening as U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Bening is a dead-ringer and makes a complete transformation.

Have you also seen Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes? He’s starring in a new show on Showtime called “The Loudest Voice,” which chronicles the rise and downfall of Ailes.

Let’s not forget Johnny Depp, who took on the role of James “Whitey” Bulger in the 2015 drama/crime movie “Black Mass.”

So who would play Darya and James?

We’re thinking Julia Roberts and Liam Hemsworth.

What do you think?

