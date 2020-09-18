KRON4 Morning Buzz: Allegiant Stadium debuts to no fans

(KRON) — Trending now on the Morning Buzz – Raider Nation will watch their first-ever home game on Monday against the Saints, playing at Allegiant Stadium.

Unfortunately, the $2 billion stadium in Las Vegas will debut with thousands of empty seats because of COVID-19.

Here’s some Raiders-Saints history, courtesy of Allegiant Stadium’s website.

  • The Raiders are tied 6-6-1 in the all-time series against the Saints. 
  • After the two clubs tied in their first-ever meeting in the all-time series, the Silver and Black went on to win the next three regular-season meetings. 
  • The Raiders are looking to win their second straight game against the Saints. The Silver and Black won the last contest in the 2016 season opener by a score of 35-34. 
  • Raiders senior offensive assistant John Morton served two stints with the Saints, first as an offensive assistant/passing game coach in 2006 and later as the wide receivers coach from 2015-16. 
  • Raiders tight ends coach Frank Smith entered the league with the Saints, working as an offensive assistant – offensive line assistant from 2010-14. 
  • Raiders S Erik Harris spent one season with the Saints, appearing in four games in 2016. 
  • Saints RB Latavius Murray was drafted by the Silver and Black, appearing in 45 games with 31 starts from 2013-16. 
  • Saints TE Jared Cook spent two seasons with the Raiders (2017-18), earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2018. 

