KRON4 Morning Buzz: Alternate backpack suggestions for Coach Shanahan

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – what are the Niners going to do while we wait two long weeks for the Super Bowl? An inside tip on which team’s guaranteed to win, and a dad who goes WWE smackdown to save his son from a dirty fighter.

Priorities first – will head Coach Kyle Shanahan suffer another mishap involving his backpack?

If you’re not familiar with what we’re referring to here, Coach Shanahan had his backpack stolen back during opening night of the 2017 Super Bowl at Minute Maid Park. The backpack had contained Shanahan’s playbook.

Turns out a Bay Area journalist mistakenly picked it up and thought it was his own.

To avoid such a mixup this year, maybe Coach Shanahan should get a more personalized backpack – possibly one so unique that the chances of it being mixed up for someone else’s are very slim?

