KRON4 Morning Buzz: Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN Newssource) – A woman has made baseball history! Alyssa Nakken is the first female to coach on the field during a major league game.

Nakken entered during the late innings to coach first base for the San Francisco Giants in their exhibition game Monday against the Oakland A’s.

Nakken is also the first female coach on staff in league history. She joined the Giants organization in 2014 as an intern in the operations department.

Before that, she was the chief information officer for the University of San Francisco baseball team and also played first base for the Sacramento State Hornets, where she was a four-time academic All-American softball player.

