Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

KRON4 Morning Buzz: Americans desperate for sports to return

Morning Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – America’s pastime doesn’t quite mix with Americans being told to stay at home.

So in the absence of baseball and other sports we’re all missing right now, people are trying to hit a home run with some alternatives.

Check out all that’s trending in the KRON4 Morning Buzz video above.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News