SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz:
The 49ers are happy to be home after that road trip that ruined their roster. They won both games at Metlife but just when you thought it couldn’t get worse… Jordan Reed went down.
He sprained his knee and now he’s out for 6-8 weeks. The 49ers blamed the turf for causing a half dozen guys to get hurt but the NFL checked it out and said it was fine.
Latest Stories:
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Another 49ers player, Jordan Reed, injured
- California allows hi-lo sirens for evacuations
- Gov. Newsom vetoes bill to aid low-income immigrants with groceries
- Deadline nears: How to submit your claim in Apple’s $500M iPhone slowdown settlement
- Woman will have multiple plastic surgeries to look like Kamala Harris, Texas surgeon says