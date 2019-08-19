KRON4 Morning Buzz: Antonio Brown gets an ultimatum

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – 49ers try to up the ante to get us to care about the pre-season with a fight, and the Raiders are still trying to wean Antonio Brown off his binky, plus a major leaguer tries a batting trick he saw in the Little League World Series.

Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock has given disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown an ultimatum telling him its time to decide if he “all in or all out” about playing this season after losing a fight with the NFL over his helmet.

Brown has been upset that the NFL and NFLPA won’t allow him to use the same helmet he’s used throughout his career and rather must wear a newer version of the helmet.

Check it all out on the KRON4 Morning Buzz video above!

Latest News Headlines: