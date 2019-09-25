KRON4 Morning Buzz: Antonio Brown goes to court for condo trashing case

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Antonio Brown attended a court deposition in Miami on Tuesday as part of an ongoing lawsuit that claims he trashed his Florida condo in April 2018.
In the video evidence, four items are clearly seen falling from above while other people on the ground move to get out of the way of falling furniture.
AB has denied all allegations in this case.
