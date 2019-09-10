KRON4 Morning Buzz: Antonio who?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Raiders stick it to the Broncos and Antonio Brown, while some fans are burning his jersey!

The NFL’s premiere wide receiver was released before Monday night’s home opener against Denver, but tailgating Raiders fans are lost on who that is.

Madonna says cell phones ruined her relationship with her kids, but she’s not going to let them ruin her shows. Madonna will be having three upcoming concerts in San Francisco, and cell phones will be banned at all of them!

The phones will be put in a magnetic device that’s being used by some Bay Area schools that locks a phone from being used.

Now I don’t have to cheat at Monopoly. Thanks to the new Ms. Monopoly version, girls get more money when they pass go!

It’s really a rule – women collect $240 when they pass “Go” while men still get the usual $200.

Hasbro said it is promoting women’s empowerment with this revamped version.

