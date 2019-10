SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Las Vegas is already getting the Raiders, but could they be getting the A’s too?

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said it could happen if a stadium deal between Oakland and Alameda County doesn’t get done.

So far the plan is for the A’s to stay in Oakland and we’re crossing our fingers that a deal gets reached soon to keep the A’s in the Bay.

The Raiders are moving to Vegas for the 2020 season.

