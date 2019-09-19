KRON4 Morning Buzz: Back-to-school PSA with a terrifying twist

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – a back-to-school PSA with a terrifying twist, but it shows what life is like for kids these days.

The 67-second ad debuted Wednesday and is the latest in a series of PSA videos by the school safety advocacy group Sandy Hook Promise.

Titled “Back to School Essentials,” it shows the reality that children are dealing with the threats of gun violence every day.

Sandy Hook Promise was formed by the parents of the 20 children killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary on Dec. 14, 2012.

Six educators were also killed in the shooting.

