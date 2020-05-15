KRON4 Morning Buzz: Balancing work & life at home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Most of us continue to work from home during the ongoing pandemic, which can prove challenging.
Mental health expert and USC professor Dr. Ruth White joins the KRON4 Morning Buzz to talk about how to best stay sane when it comes to work and life during the coronavirus lockdown.
