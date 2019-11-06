KRON4 Morning Buzz: Bay Area gets ready to host 2 major football battles

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the Bay Area is getting ready to host two major football battles.

The Oakland Raiders (4-4) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) for Thursday Night Football in an AFC rivalry game.

The Oakland Raiders only have a few more games left at RingCentral Coliseum, which could bring more fans to see their favorite team during a prime time showdown before moving to Las Vegas.

Both teams are coming off impressive wins against NFC opponents.

Also coming up, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks for Monday night Football on Nov. 11.

