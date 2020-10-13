KRON4 Morning Buzz: Bay Area loses baseball legend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: One of the most famous athletes in the world has COVID-19.
Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive Tuesday. He has no symptoms but this triggers fears because he played Sunday against France. And it means he can’t play for Portugal tomorrow.
Also this week, the Bay Area’s star baseball player Joe Morgan died from a nerve condition. He was mourned across America and is considered the greatest second baseman.
