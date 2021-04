SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Giants go on the road, as pitcher Johnny Cueto goes down with a muscle strain.

A’s are on a five game win streak as they beat the Tigers.

Bay Area sports stay hot as the Warriors beat Cleveland, making it four wins in a row for the blue and yellow.

Steph Curry continues his 30+ points per game streak with 33 against the Cavs.

Stanford Cardinal Kiana Williams gets drafted by the Seattle Storm.

You can now pre-order a flying car from a new Silicon Valley startup.