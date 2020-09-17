KRON4 Morning Buzz: Big Ten navigates pandemic return

by: , By MICHAEL MAROT, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Now that the Big Ten has a rescheduled kickoff weekend, coaches and players can start the sprint to opening day. Expect a wild ride. After postponing the season in early August, the league’s 14 university presidents and chancellors have given teams five weeks to accomplish what typically takes months. Teams must be ready to kick off by Oct. 24 for the start of a most unusual season.

