KRON4 Morning Buzz: Big waves in basketball

In the Buzz, LeBron’s going to have some help challenging the Warriors next year.

The Lakers just acquired Anthony Davis in a brow-raising trade.

They threw the whole team out to get him.

The Lakers gave the Pelicans three first-round draft picks plus three players.

Enjoy dealing with Lonzo Ball and his dad!

We still don’t know where the King of the North is going to go – other than parading Toronto today holding the trophy the Raptors stole from the Warriors.

It’s a good thing Gary Woodland gave up basketball – he said he knew after his first game in college that he wasn’t good enough.

So he switched to golf and it worked out pretty well!

After years of swinging away in relative obscurity, Gary Woodland made a name for himself at Pebble Beach.

With a birdie, Woodland won the U.S. Open and $2.25 million – the richest payoff in gold!

He played golf for KU but you’re not in Kansas anymore!

This is the 35-year-old’s first career major.

