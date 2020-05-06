KRON4 Morning Buzz: Breaking down the Musk baby’s name

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Elon Musk named his new baby something you’ve probably never heard of.

The Tesla CEO and girlfriend Grimes welcomed the new baby boy on May 4, with Elon tweeting his sixth son’s name is X Æ A-12. There are lots of variations on how to pronounce this apparently, but Grimes set the record straight late Tuesday on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Bay Area legend Willie Mays turns 89 today! Join us in wishing the former San Francisco Giant a very happy birthday.

And what’s the latest in the sports world, or lack thereof amid the coronavirus pandemic? Check it all out in the video above.

Latest Stories: