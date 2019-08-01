KRON4 Morning Buzz: Bumgarner stays a Giant

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: San Francisco gets to keep its favorite lumberjack!
That’s right – Madison Bumgarner is staying in the Bay and will remain a San Francisco Giant.
The same can’t be said for Drew Pomeranz and Ray Black, who both got traded to the Milwaukee Brewers for Mauricio Dubon.
Check out the full morning buzz in the video above.
