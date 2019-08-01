Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

KRON4 Morning Buzz: Bumgarner stays a Giant

Morning Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: San Francisco gets to keep its favorite lumberjack!

That’s right – Madison Bumgarner is staying in the Bay and will remain a San Francisco Giant.

The same can’t be said for Drew Pomeranz and Ray Black, who both got traded to the Milwaukee Brewers for Mauricio Dubon.

Check out the full morning buzz in the video above.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News