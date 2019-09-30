Live Now
KRONON: STREAMING LIVE, LOCAL NEWS NOW

KRON4 Morning Buzz: California drops bomb on NCAA

Morning Buzz

by: KRON4/AP

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – California drops a bomb on the NCAA – our college athletes can get paid, but the question is, who can we play?

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday he had signed the law that would allow college athletes to make money from endorsements and hire agents.

It’s a first-in-the-nation law that he apparently signed during a special episode of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” alongside LeBron James and other big star athletes.

The law takes effect in 2023.

Governor Newsom predicted other states will introduce similar legislation.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News