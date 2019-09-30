KRON4 Morning Buzz: California drops bomb on NCAA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – California drops a bomb on the NCAA – our college athletes can get paid, but the question is, who can we play?

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday he had signed the law that would allow college athletes to make money from endorsements and hire agents.

It’s a first-in-the-nation law that he apparently signed during a special episode of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” alongside LeBron James and other big star athletes.

The law takes effect in 2023.

Governor Newsom predicted other states will introduce similar legislation.

Latest News Headlines: